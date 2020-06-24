Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PARENTS STILL WAITING FOR MORE DETAILS ON ALABAMA REOPENING SCHOOLS IN THE FALL
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
PARENTS STILL WAITING FOR MORE DETAILS ON ALABAMA REOPENING SCHOOLS IN THE FALL

PARENTS STILL WAITING FOR MORE DETAILS ON ALABAMA REOPENING SCHOOLS IN THE FALL

One parent hopes no one judges another parent's decision on whether or not they're keeping their kid in brick & mortar school or virtual academy

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Do the same.

Alabama is just two months away from reopening schools come this fall.

However -- its still unclear exactly what this 'new normal' will look like for many teachers and students.

But parents do have a choice on whether they want to send their kids back to the classroom or enroll them in a virtual academy.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a mother who's daughter has an compromised immune system.

She joins us live now with why she's still considering sending her daughter back to the classroom?

Many parents have expressed the need for social interaction for their children's growth...and that's exactly what this mother wants for her daughter.

She told me in person instruction is what's best for her..

But know if anything happens she will be pulled out immediately.

"if for some reason, even the day before, something catastrophic occurs, she will not go.

I'm really following day by day and doing my best to keep her safe," loni newbould's daughter has allergy induced asthma and food anaphylaxis... making her immune system and lungs very weak.

But newbould says her daughter is ready to return to school.

She attends discovery middle school in madison.

She's set on being around her teachers again and fellow students after social distancing for more than 14 weeks.

However -- newbould said she does have some concerns.

Loni newbould, mother "if the protocols they have put in place... they're going to look good on paper, but i don't know if we're going to be able to execute them and that's what i'm curious about," in an announcement made by the state superintendent... he stated in all schools there would be social distancing in place...and everyone must wear a mask.

But newbould...like many other parents...are curious to know just how enforceable it will be during this academic school year.

Aside from her concerns -- she's hoping whatever decision a parent makes for their child doesn't get reprimanded.

She says its important to take into consideration everyone's situation is different.

Loni newbould, mother "nobody's going to be right, nobody's going to be wrong.

Whatever you decide to do for your child is what you're going to do," newbould told me she hopes everyone understands coronavirus safety measures are new to everyone..

And she hopes parents of all people ... can uplift one another during such an unprecedented time.

Reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31





Tweets about this

Khale_Twice

Khale_Twice More than 30 years,our parents still waiting to be allocated plots of their own and here we are still waiting.Its h… https://t.co/07GjQwmdyE 1 day ago

MarkBro59

Mark *10flushthenwashyourhands* Brown @OlderthanU70 Yep👋 I clearly remember waiting in line in my parents car, it was set up at the entrance to a drive i… https://t.co/OfNjiD8g2q 2 days ago

PatriotBlood412

Honest Abe @teidrech @CentristJust @Jim_Jordan He’s like a teenager who thinks he knows more than his parents about the world… https://t.co/5z3ymSg0u2 2 days ago

shamazipan

Lady Miss Shar Hi @BarrheadTravel. My parents' holiday was cancelled more than 3 months ago and they are still waiting for a refu… https://t.co/qI2JLmeS61 3 days ago

slaycayy

Stacy this right here!! still waiting to find one that is willing to introduce himself to my parents! they will trust him… https://t.co/z5g6GeSfBd 3 days ago

onlymnda

amanda @flyPAL My parents booked a flight through Expedia with Philippine Airlines that was scheduled / cancelled in March… https://t.co/HaiL1xmEN5 3 days ago

still_NunyaDB

#BigUs RT @ahartley98: I appreciate @Scott_Maxwell's positive spin on @govrondesantis' teacher pay decision, but ed advocates were waiting for the… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

MPS parents to receive survey on reopening plan [Video]

MPS parents to receive survey on reopening plan

The Milwaukee Public Schools draft for reopening school considers everything from classroom structure to transportation and face masks as district officials prepare for the fall.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:25Published
Group Of Broward Parents, Students & Teachers Want Full-Time School Option [Video]

Group Of Broward Parents, Students & Teachers Want Full-Time School Option

CBS4's Brooke Shafer has more on the push for a regular school week when classes return.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published
Majority in New Poll Says They Are Worried About Schools Reopening in the Fall [Video]

Majority in New Poll Says They Are Worried About Schools Reopening in the Fall

The debate whether to reopen schools come the fall has intensified as school districts across the country decide what the next steps should be. And a new poll from Politico and Morning Consult shows..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published