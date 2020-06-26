Global  

Lizzo praises Beyonce as she accepts BET Award
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Lizzo praises Beyonce as she accepts BET Award

Lizzo praises Beyonce as she accepts BET Award

Lizzo was among the big success stories at the virtually-held BET Awards on Sunday night (28.06.20), winning the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist accolade, and she praised Beyonce for "everything [she has] done for black culture".

