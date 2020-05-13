Adorable footage shows an incredibly fluffy dog refusing to move from an awkward place Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:10s - Published 1 day ago Adorable footage shows an incredibly fluffy dog refusing to move from an awkward place Adorable video footage shows a fluffy dog that lies down and simply refuses to move from the most awkward place in the kitchen.Chow Chow Ziggy, aged two, has planted his flag in front of a bottom drawer in the centre of the kitchen at his owner's home.Despite encouragement from owner Olivia Molly Rogers and partner Justin, the hilarious video shows stubborn Ziggy refusing to budge even an inchSpeech pathologist Olivia, 28, of Melbourne, Australia, said: "Ziggy always lays in the kitchen in very inconvenient positions when we are cooking or preparing meals."This video shows Ziggy sat right by the draw (which contains all of our bowls and plates) and refusing to move when my partner Justin tries to get something from the drawer."It's definitely a Chow Chow thing to be so stubborn and aloof. He is very stubborn and if he's comfortable, he will not move for anything."My partner and I couldn't stop laughing. It is very typical of Ziggy. He makes us laugh constantly with his stubbornness and his other little quirks. He is such a funny dog." 0

