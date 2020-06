Monday 5:15 a.m. forecast Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago It's going to be a toasted week! We'll reach 95 degrees today. 0

ONLINE.Molly: 5:16.A CHECK OF THE FORECAST.Lisa: A REALLY PRETTY AND MILDSTART TO OUR MONDAY.GORGEOUS FROM LOVELAND.YOU CAN SEE CLOUD COVER OVER THEPLAINS, THAT'S OVER DENVER THISMORNING.SUNNY SKIES, DRY CONDITIONS.FIRE DANGER HIGH TODAY AND ASYOU CAN SEE ON SATELLITE ANDRADAR, CLOUD COVER OVER THECORRIDOR.DRY CONDITIONS, SUNNY AND HOTTHIS AFTERNOON, TRIPLE DIGITHEAT ACROSS THE NORTHEASTERNPLAINS.WHEN YOU ARE OUT THERE SWEATING,TOMORROW WILL BE GOOD 10, 15°°COOLER.THIS MORNING AURORA AT 63,HIGHLANDS RANCH 63, BOULDERRIGHT NOW, AT 59.IT IS MILD.UPPER 50S LOW 60S UP AND DOWNTHE FRONT RANGE.WE'LL SEE THE CLOUD COVER CLEARUP HERE THROUGH EARLY MORNING.MID TO UPPER 60S BY ABOUT 7:00,UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80 AT ABOUT9:00, AND THEN THIS AFTERNOON,HIGHS WILL TOP OUT RIGHT AROUND92 TO ABOUT 95.LOOK AT FORT MORGAN, STERLING,AKRON, LIKELY SEE SOME TRIPLEDIGIT HEAT THERE.VERY SLIM CHANCE OF PICKING UPAN ISOLATED GUSTY THUNDERSTORMIN THE FOOTHILLS, NO REAL RISKOF SEVERE WEATHER.MAINLY HOT AND DRY STATEWIDE.MILD TOMORROW MORNING, SOME 50SAND 60S EARLY TUESDAY AND THENTOMORROW AFTERNOON HIGHS AROUND80°°, SO A GOOD 15°° COOLER, ANICE CHANGE, A WEAK COLD FRONTAND THERE WILL BE ACROSS THENORTHEASTERN PLAINS A SLIGHTLYBETTER CHANCE FOR A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS.THAT WOULD INCLUDE US HERE INDENVER.BUT THE RISK OF SEVERE WEATHERACROSS THE NORTHEASTERN EDGE OFTHE STATES, CLIPPING OUR STATE,BUT IN THROUGH NEBRASKA WE'LLSEE SOME SEVERE WEATHERTOMORROW.HOT AND DRY, 95.PUT US ABOUT 7 TO 10°° ABOVENORMAL THIS AFTERNOON.TOMORROW A GOOD COOLDOWN.LOW 80S, A CHANCE FOR A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS AND THEN SUNSHINEAND MID TO UPPER 80S ONWEDNESDAY.WEDNESDAY LOOKS BEAUTIFUL.TEMPERATURES AROUND NORMAL.HEADING INTO THE WEEK AND THEHOLIDAY WEEKEND, DRY WEATHER.LOW 90S EXPECTED THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.THERE IS GOING TO BE A SLIGHTCHANCE FOR A FEW THUNDERSTORMS,LOOKS LIKE LATE SATURDAY ON THE4TH OF JULY, BUT HIGHS AROUN