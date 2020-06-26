Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbus police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Columbus police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

Columbus police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

A nearly four-decade-old cold case involving the abduction, rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl was pronounced closed Friday when Columbus police said a new genealogical testing technique identified the girl’s killer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Are reporting a case tonight.

Investigators in columbus, ohio, say they've solved a 40-year-old cold case.it involves the murder of a young girl.and, officials say they now know who killed her.haley nelson explains how they cracked the case.

Sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "then, all of a sudden, you are called back to the sub, and it is like what is going on?"

It's a day now-franklin county sheriff dallas baldwin remembers vividly.september 19-82 and he'd been with columbus police for about four years.sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "when the missing came out, we all got called back to the substation and a lot of officers got called in."

Eight-year-old kelly ann prosser had been abducted while walking home from indianola elementary.sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "that was different because it was so serious."

Haley nelson / reporting: "sheriff baldwin says they started doing grid searches around the area near the school , knocking on doors, searching anywhere, he says, that someone could be."sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "we came in, and we would search an area, and maybe not quite a block, but, you know, maybe half a block a team would be assigned to it."

Tragically, her body was found about two days later in madison county.the young girl had been beaten and sexually assaulted - eventually turning into a brutal cold case.

Sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "and, you have kids at home and you think my gosh this could happen to them."

Over the years, investigators never forgot - or stopped searching for the perpetrator.dep.

Chief greg bodker / columbus police: "this is a case that, throughout the years, all of cpd wanted to solve and a case that affected all personnel on a personal level."then this year a break through.after thousands of hours of work, columbus police investigators id-ed harold warren jarrell using d-n-a and genealogy.he has since died.dep.

Chief greg bodker / franklin county: "without the work of the genealogist, mr. jarrell may not have been linked to this case."sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "glad that there is an answer and that it got solved, very glad.

Sorry r kelly ann's family says this doesn't bring closure.but thank and recognize columbus police in a statement writing - quote - "this gives us hope that other homicide cold cases will be solved" - unquote.

Sheriff dallas baldwin / franklin county: "this is what police work is all about it is about men and women // who take an oath and they want to serve the community."

In columbus, i'm



Related news from verified sources

Police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A nearly four-decade-old cold case involving the abduction, rape and murder...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this