Why Your Pet Hates Fourth of July Fireworks
The stress and anxiety brought on by fireworks on the Fourth of July can have lasting effects on your pet.
Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.
Legal Fireworks Sales Begin In SacramentoSunday marked the first day residents could purchase legal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah(CNN) A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday. The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city..
Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in UtahResidents of Lehi, Utah have been told to evacuate after a wildfire started early on Sunday (June 28).
The Traverse Fire was started by someone setting off fireworks and has spread across 150-200..