Canadian family adorably recreates Wimbledon match at home

This family in Ontario, Canada love watching Wimbledon but with the tournament cancelled this year, they decided to recreate it themselves.

"Sitting in rural Ontario feeling very far away from Wimbledon, my players and my British family and friends on what would have been Day One.

I decided to try to teach my gaggle about Wimbledon traditions and we had some fun with this!" the filmer Katie told Newsflare.