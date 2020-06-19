Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

Monday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Park City Group, off about 10.3% and shares of Cloudera down about 5.7% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Park City Group, off about 10.3% and shares of Cloudera down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Fastly, trading lower by about 8.8% and Research Solutions, trading lower by about 6%.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services [Video]

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 22.9%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TORM, down about 22% and shares of Hertz Global..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Transportation Services [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Transportation Services

In trading on Friday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Acacia Research, down about 2.1% and shares of San Juan..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published