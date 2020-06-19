Monday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

Helping drag down the group were shares of Park City Group, off about 10.3% and shares of Cloudera down about 5.7% on the day.

In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Also lagging the market Monday are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Fastly, trading lower by about 8.8% and Research Solutions, trading lower by about 6%.