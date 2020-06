Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news



Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 8 minutes ago

'Profound regret': ICC prosecutor on being hit with US sanctions over Afghanistan war crimes probe



Earlier this month President Donald Trump authorised economic and travel sanctions against Fatou Bensouda and other ICC workers over their probe into whether US troops and intelligence officials.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:31 Published 4 days ago