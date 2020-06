Liverpool Target Saka After Failure To Renew Arsenal Contract! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features young Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, and the Gunners failure to get him to sign a new deal.

He is not the only player stalling on a contract, with Manchester United also struggling to convince goalkeeping sensation Dean Henderson to stay..

We look at how Borussia Dortmund are stealing Jude Bellingham and Thomas Meunier from English clubs, Ryan Fraser’s rumoured next destination, and the extraordinary story linking Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool.