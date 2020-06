Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:25s - Published 45 seconds ago Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros Arthur will remain at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2019/20 season, which is extended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, before moving to Turin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this