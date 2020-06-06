Pillar stops car crashing into shopfront in northern India

In a freak accident, a car collided into a shop in northern India's Punjab.

The incident took place at Wildcraft store in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on June 29.

The video shows a vehicle moving slowly towards the pavement.

Following this, it loses control and jumps over the sidewalk.

The car dashed into the shop colliding with a pillar head-on.

The car narrowly missed the shop front, instead of hitting the pillar just outside the showroom.

The accident left the frontal part of the car completely damaged with the airbags jutting out of the broken windshield.

People gathered in the area to rescue the driver and assess the situation.

Several police teams also rushed to the spot following the accident.

Eyewitnesses say all three occupants of the car escaped after the incident.

Sources suggest the car has now been impounded and taken to the police station in Sector 17.