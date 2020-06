Lorry owners in Vijayawada protest rocketing fuel prices

Amid rising fuel prices, lorry owners in Vijayawada on June 29 staged a protest over rising prices of petrol and diesel.

A member of the Lorry Owners Association said- "In the last few days, the price of diesel has increased by about Rs 11.

Due to this, we have to spend additional Rs 1,500-2,000 per day." The fuel prices have been raised 22 times over last three weeks.