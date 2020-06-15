Global  

Coty Buys Stake in Kim Kardashian West Makeup Brand for $200 Million
Duration: 00:16s
Coty purchases 20 percent stake in Kim Kardashian's makeup company for $200 million.

The deal brings the brand's value to an estimated $1 billion.

