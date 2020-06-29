18th annual Scrapin’ the Coast took place this weekend

Roads along the Gulf Coast were looking extra flashy this weekend as cars and trucks from across the nation came to be a part of the annual ‘Scrapin’ the Coast’ car show.

- news 25's grace boyles has more- details.- - <nats>- thousands of customized cars- cruised down highway 90 with- their stereos bumping, this - weekend for the 18th annual - scrapin' the coast car show.- people traveled far and wide to- be a part of the show in biloxi- one of those people was william- grayson from oklahoma.- william grayson, car owner: - "this is the first time that- we've been doen this way.

- this is actually the first road- trip we've actualy taken in thi- vehicle since we've gotten it - out of the shop last year.

So - this is the furthest its been - and we've been at home.

- we planned a trip to california- but with all the covid and- everything going on - we cancelled that.

So this is a- vacation for us, a mini - - - - vacation."

With the covid-19- pandemic causing many big event- - such as car - shows - to be cancelled, cars - - - - have been in storage for months- now they're finally able to be- shown off again.- doug stewart, car owner: "20-20- scrapin' the coast is really th- first big - event in biloxi since this whol- covid thing has been happening- - - - and so a lot of cars showed up- this weekend.

It's a great- time."- grace boyles, news 25: "for - many, scrapin' the coast isn't- just about- showing off their customized- vehicles.

It's also about - spending time with- family and other auto - enthusiasts."

- doug stewart, car owner: "it's- good to bring the family out an- to see little kids- running around and getting the- feel for it, you know.

It's - - - - really a good time, so i like - coming to scrapin' the coast.

- it's a good event."

- a love for cars and fixing them- up can transcend- generations.- william grayson, car owner: - "i've got another one at home.- it's a '72 chevy truck- that my grandson and i are- working on together that he's - gonna get when he - gets 16."

- while cars stole the show, ther- was a little something for- everyone to enjoy at scrapin' - the coast, including live - bands, a stereo competition, an- even a cornhole tournament.

- doug stewart, car owner:- "there's just so many different- people from all - different walks of life that- love-- we have the common core- enthusiast for cars, all- - - - different kinds of cars.

And so- it's kinda neat to meet these - new people and see what - they've got, you know, and- they're excited about it and- then their kids are excited - about - it.

It's good.

It really is."

- in biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.

-