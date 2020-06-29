18th annual Scrapin’ the Coast took place this weekend

|
- roads along the gulf coast were- looking extra flashy this - weekend as cars and trucks from- across the nation came to - be a part of the annual scrapin- the coast car show.
- news 25's grace boyles has more- details.- - <nats>- thousands of customized cars- cruised down highway 90 with- their stereos bumping, this - weekend for the 18th annual - scrapin' the coast car show.- people traveled far and wide to- be a part of the show in biloxi- one of those people was william- grayson from oklahoma.- william grayson, car owner: - "this is the first time that- we've been doen this way.
- this is actually the first road- trip we've actualy taken in thi- vehicle since we've gotten it - out of the shop last year.
So - this is the furthest its been - and we've been at home.
- we planned a trip to california- but with all the covid and- everything going on - we cancelled that.
So this is a- vacation for us, a mini - - - - vacation."
With the covid-19- pandemic causing many big event- - such as car - shows - to be cancelled, cars - - - - have been in storage for months- now they're finally able to be- shown off again.- doug stewart, car owner: "20-20- scrapin' the coast is really th- first big - event in biloxi since this whol- covid thing has been happening- - - - and so a lot of cars showed up- this weekend.
It's a great- time."- grace boyles, news 25: "for - many, scrapin' the coast isn't- just about- showing off their customized- vehicles.
It's also about - spending time with- family and other auto - enthusiasts."
- doug stewart, car owner: "it's- good to bring the family out an- to see little kids- running around and getting the- feel for it, you know.
It's - - - - really a good time, so i like - coming to scrapin' the coast.
- it's a good event."
- a love for cars and fixing them- up can transcend- generations.- william grayson, car owner: - "i've got another one at home.- it's a '72 chevy truck- that my grandson and i are- working on together that he's - gonna get when he - gets 16."
- while cars stole the show, ther- was a little something for- everyone to enjoy at scrapin' - the coast, including live - bands, a stereo competition, an- even a cornhole tournament.
- doug stewart, car owner:- "there's just so many different- people from all - different walks of life that- love-- we have the common core- enthusiast for cars, all- - - - different kinds of cars.
And so- it's kinda neat to meet these - new people and see what - they've got, you know, and- they're excited about it and- then their kids are excited - about - it.
It's good.
It really is."
- in biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.
-
|
|
