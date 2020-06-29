Leicester residents on lockdown extension
Stricter lockdown restrictions have been announced in the city as coronavirus cases rise.
CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus: Leicester residents react to lockdown extension https://t.co/5prTd5pObY 4 minutes ago
ben RT @BBCNews: Leicester residents and businesses react to lockdown extension plans
https://t.co/Y7LsyauRoM 2 hours ago
Sam Wallis Surely if there’s an extension to lockdown in #Leicester then residents should also be barred from travelling to pl… https://t.co/Mh4XlztfSr 6 hours ago
What is a local lockdown and how do they work?Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed as part of a lockdown extension following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Mayor sceptical over lockdown extensionThe Mayor of Leicester has told Sky News that he needs to be convinced that the lockdown in the city should be extended.