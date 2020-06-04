Chief Craig addresses video of DPD cruiser driving through protesters, said officers feared ambush



Related videos from verified sources Chief Craig to speak after DPD cruiser seen driving through protesters



Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to speak after a video shows a cruiser driving through protesters on Sunday night. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:31 Published 6 hours ago Protesters take to downtown Tampa streets, June 5



Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan addressed the moment in the video where several officers appear to be pinning a 17-year-old girl to the ground. Dugan said, "If they had used that technique in.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:46 Published 3 weeks ago Detroit police allow peaceful protests to continue after curfew



Protesters peacefully converged on downtown Detroit for the sixth night of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Marchers defied the 8 p.m. curfew and in response,.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:10 Published on June 4, 2020