Chief Craig addresses video of DPD cruiser driving through protesters, said officers feared ambush
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:22s
Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed a now-viral video that shows a cruiser driving into a crowd of protesters Sunday night.

