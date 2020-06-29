Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen Anne's Co. to allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Queen Anne's Co. to allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge

Queen Anne's Co. to allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge

Queen Anne's Co.

To allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TO THE BEACH.

BUT WITHRESTRICTIONS AND SOCIALDISTANCING...SOME PEOPLE ARELOOKING AT LOCAL PARKS TO GETTHEIR FILL OF FUN IN THEWATER.

WMAR 2 NEWS'S DONHARRISON TELLS US OF SOME KENTISLAND PARKS LOOKING FORSOLUTIONS TO HAVING THEIR OWNRESIDENTS SHUT OUT OF THEIROWN PARKS.WITH RESTRICTIONS DUE TOCOVI━19 BEING LIFTED, peopleARE spending more time out oftheir homes.

Nats:Track:...and that means peopleare hitting the trails andparks in Maryland.

Manysmaller city and countybeaches can't handle thetraffic.

Nats: Track: Threeparks on Kent Island haveexperienced a surge.

Thesepictures were taken recently.Terrapin Nature Park,Matapeake and Ferry Point havebeen PACKED by the public.These are Project Open Spaceparks and are not set up forlarge public use like a SandyPoint State Park.

Countycommissioners voted to closethe parks to EVERYONE BUTcounty residents starting July1.

Sot: Last week there weretwo or three parking lots inthe parking lot now, you kindof have to look for a spotright now.

Track: KristinDonahue lives in Queen Anne'scounty and saw license platesfrom all over... Virginia, DC,New York, Ohio, Texas andAlaska.

Sot: It's a littlefrustrating.

I wish they wouldeither go to Sandy Point orjust take the extra drive toOcean City and just leavethese smaller beeches tolocals around.

Track: TheDepartment of NaturalResources has pushed back andsaid THE COUNTY can't RESTRICTTHE PARKS TO ONLY LOCALSbecause state and federalmoney is involved.

Nats:Track: Mollie Flounlaker andher family are looking toPOSSIBLY move to Kent IslandFROM ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY WHICHHAS NEARLY 5━ HUNDRED CASES.Queen Anne's County has had alittle more than 200 cases.Her family has used cautionwhen in the public.

Sot: Ithink it's sad that othershaven't which is why we are inthis situation.

Obviouslyother beaches across thecounty are closing becauseagain people aren't socialdistancing themselves.

Track:Although people who live inthe county or outside of thecounty could have a differentperspective.

Sot: There is nowith almost any of these rulesno clear cut right or wrong.Track: Queen Anne's countycommissioners are meeting nowand will decide how toproceed.

Sot: It's one of thebenefits of being over herejust having our beaches andwanting to go to them withhaving to fight the crowds.

OnKent Island, DHPRISONS HAVE SUDDENLY BECOMEGROUND ZERO FOR TH





Tweets about this

Kimberlykokourt

SavingAnimals RT @wjz: Queen Anne's County officials are restricting the county's beaches and fishing piers to county residents only starting July 1 due… 7 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Queen Anne's County officials are restricting the county's beaches and fishing piers to county residents only start… https://t.co/BUmQJyhJWV 7 hours ago