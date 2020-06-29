Queen Anne's Co. to allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge

To allow only their residents on some beaches, amid COVID-19 surge

BUT WITHRESTRICTIONS AND SOCIALDISTANCING...SOME PEOPLE ARELOOKING AT LOCAL PARKS TO GETTHEIR FILL OF FUN IN THEWATER.

WMAR 2 NEWS'S DONHARRISON TELLS US OF SOME KENTISLAND PARKS LOOKING FORSOLUTIONS TO HAVING THEIR OWNRESIDENTS SHUT OUT OF THEIROWN PARKS.WITH RESTRICTIONS DUE TOCOVI━19 BEING LIFTED, peopleARE spending more time out oftheir homes.

Nats:Track:...and that means peopleare hitting the trails andparks in Maryland.

Manysmaller city and countybeaches can't handle thetraffic.

Nats: Track: Threeparks on Kent Island haveexperienced a surge.

Thesepictures were taken recently.Terrapin Nature Park,Matapeake and Ferry Point havebeen PACKED by the public.These are Project Open Spaceparks and are not set up forlarge public use like a SandyPoint State Park.

Countycommissioners voted to closethe parks to EVERYONE BUTcounty residents starting July1.

Sot: Last week there weretwo or three parking lots inthe parking lot now, you kindof have to look for a spotright now.

Track: KristinDonahue lives in Queen Anne'scounty and saw license platesfrom all over... Virginia, DC,New York, Ohio, Texas andAlaska.

Sot: It's a littlefrustrating.

I wish they wouldeither go to Sandy Point orjust take the extra drive toOcean City and just leavethese smaller beeches tolocals around.

Track: TheDepartment of NaturalResources has pushed back andsaid THE COUNTY can't RESTRICTTHE PARKS TO ONLY LOCALSbecause state and federalmoney is involved.

Nats:Track: Mollie Flounlaker andher family are looking toPOSSIBLY move to Kent IslandFROM ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY WHICHHAS NEARLY 5━ HUNDRED CASES.Queen Anne's County has had alittle more than 200 cases.Her family has used cautionwhen in the public.

Sot: Ithink it's sad that othershaven't which is why we are inthis situation.

Obviouslyother beaches across thecounty are closing becauseagain people aren't socialdistancing themselves.

Track:Although people who live inthe county or outside of thecounty could have a differentperspective.

Sot: There is nowith almost any of these rulesno clear cut right or wrong.Track: Queen Anne's countycommissioners are meeting nowand will decide how toproceed.

Sot: It's one of thebenefits of being over herejust having our beaches andwanting to go to them withhaving to fight the crowds.

