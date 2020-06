Drive-in fireworks show in Folsom lets people celebrate 4th of July during pandemic

FOLSOM ON FRIDAY, AS FOXFORTY'S LONNY WONG REPORTSTONIGHT, IT PUTS A NEW MEANINGTO THE PHRASE SAFE AND SANEFIREWORKS.WHO DOESN'T LIKE THE SIGHTSAND SOUNDS OF THE BIGFIREWORKS SHOW EVERY YEAR THENATIONALLY RECOGNIZED FOLSOMRODEO HAS PUT ON 3 FIREWORKSSHOWS AROUND THE 4TH OF JULYSHOWS THAT ARE NOW DEEMED APUBLIC HEALTH DANGER.

WELL THE60TH ANNUAL FULSOME O'NEILLHAS BEEN CANCELED AT LEAST ONEOF THE FIREWORKS SHOWS WILLMOVE AHEAD WITH A TWISTSPECTATORS WILL WATCH FROMTHEIR VEHICLES A FIREWORKSSHOW WHAT WE MAINTAINSOCIAL-DISTANCING THE FOLSOMCHAMBER OF COMMERCE ISSPEARHEADING A CONTINUATION OFA TRADITION IN A NEW WAY.STILL HAVE THE PARTIAL ISTHAT THE FOLSOM RANCH HOUSINGDEVELOPMENT, SOUTH OF HIGHWAY50 ON EAST BIDWILL STREET WILLBE USED AS PARKING AREAS WITHA VIEW OF THE FIREWORKSDISPLAY VEHICLES PARKED EVERYOTHER PARKING SPACE IT WAS AUNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO MOVEAHEAD WITH A FIREWORKS SHOWDURING THE PANDEMIC OF THESTARS ALIGNED WITH THISPARTICULAR AREA IS AVAILABLEIN G-RATED.AND THERE'S A PASTRY TO ABIG VIDEO SCREENS WILL BEINSTALLED TO SHOW A MOVIE ASWELL AS INTERACTIVE CONTESTSAND ACTIVITIES USING LIVECAMERA WERE THE CHAIN WANTEDTO GIVE PEOPLE A VENUE TOCELEBRATE THE 4TH.

BUT WASALSO THINKING ABOUT SUPPORTINGLOCAL BUSINESSES TO CELEBRATEIN THE WAY THAT RECOGNIZES THECOUNTY HEALTH ORDER BUT ALSOTO HAVE A REASON FOR IT MAYBEPEOPLE TO DO.TAKE TO SOME TAKEOUT FROMONE OF OUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS,THE COSTS WILL BE $40 AVEHICLE IN ADVANCE $15 AT THEDOOR.

IT'S A DIFFERENT WAY OFCELEBRATING THE 4TH.

BUT SOFAR THE RESPONSE HAS BEENENCOURAGING SO WE'RE EXCITEDABOUT SIR FIRST TIME DOING IT