Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Monster Characters of All Time
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 21:02s - Published
Top 20 Monster Characters of All Time

Top 20 Monster Characters of All Time

We only have room for the best of the best!

For this list, we'll be covering monsters from films, books, TV shows, video games, anime, you name it - to find out which creatures have left their lasting mark on all things pop culture.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

We only have room for the best of the best!

For this list, we'll be covering monsters from films, books, TV shows, video games, anime, you name it - to find out which creatures have left their lasting mark on all things pop culture.

Our countdown includes Predators, The Wolf Man, King Kong, Pinhead, Godzilla, and more!





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Best Monster Movies of the Century (So Far) [Video]

Top 20 Best Monster Movies of the Century (So Far)

These movie monsters will terrify, shock and excite with their fangs, claws, and might! For this list, we’ll be looking at the very best films centered around monsters that have been released since..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:26Published
Every Witcher Crossover and Adaptation So Far | MojoPlays [Video]

Every Witcher Crossover and Adaptation So Far | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today we’re looking at all the spinoffs that spawned from Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels and short stories -- like “The Last Wish” and “Time of Contempt”. Note..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:40Published
YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments [Video]

YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments

CALIFORNIA — On Wednesday the 13th of May, Jennifer Zeng, a human rights activist posted a video of someone commenting, 'communist bandit' in the comments section on YouTube, and within 15 seconds,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 06:04Published