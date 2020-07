Fire breaks out at furniture godown in WB's Asansol

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in West Bengal's Asansol on June 30.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The incident took place in Chelidanga area of Asansol at around 01:00 am.

Property worth lakhs has been destroyed in the fire at furniture godown.

Reason of the fire is not known yet.

More details are awaited in this regard.