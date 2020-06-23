Global  

Survivors Of Golden State Killer Attacks Rise Up Together
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Survivors Of Golden State Killer Attacks Rise Up Together

Survivors Of Golden State Killer Attacks Rise Up Together

It was a day survivors waited decades for.

Many looked Joseph DeAngelo in the eye as he answered for his crimes.

coffeemate01

Joan Heather RT @BillThomas56: Today's the day. Thinking of all of the survivors and victims of the Golden State Killer as he may enter a plea in today… 7 minutes ago

lauryuh

laura im so happy the golden state killer is gonna spend the rest of his miserable life in prison. he deserves to rot for… https://t.co/t0gBlNx07I 13 minutes ago

SandlerCarson

Jane Carson-Sandler RT @ColdCaseTips: Today I want to let all the survivors of the Golden State killer in their extended families￼ and friends we stand with yo… 56 minutes ago

galaxietoots

Isabelle #WynonnaEarpPeople RT @kcranews: A woman who was raped by Joseph DeAngelo said being part of a private Facebook group with other survivors and victims of the… 1 hour ago

DarkhGreen1

Dark h. Green RT @henrykleeKTVU: Survivors & relatives of victims wept, cheered & reacted in triumph as former police officer Joseph DeAngelo cemented hi… 1 hour ago

kcranews

kcranews A woman who was raped by Joseph DeAngelo said being part of a private Facebook group with other survivors and victi… https://t.co/epzt7ERBoL 1 hour ago

trashteentrans

E i’m glad we caught the golden state killer and i’m glad the victims, survivors, and their families have gotten thei… https://t.co/wkck8zbMvk 2 hours ago

henrykleeKTVU

Henry K. Lee Survivors & relatives of victims wept, cheered & reacted in triumph as former police officer Joseph DeAngelo cement… https://t.co/8hKMS2FHSp 2 hours ago


