Sheriff: 70-Year-Old Motorist Dies After Van Loses Control On Flooded Highway Near Baldwin, Wis.



Officials in western Wisconsin say a 70-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his van while driving through a flooded highway Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News



The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:34 Published 19 hours ago