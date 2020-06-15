Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench are among a number of stars petitioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the exotic pet trade.

Dame Judi Dench and her family show off their dance moves on TikTok! The actress' grandson, Sam Williams, previously went viral after posting a TikTok video of his famous nan dancing during a Zoom video call.

Judi Dench fears theatres won't reopen in her lifetime Judi Dench is uncertain about whether she'll live to see theatres reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ricky Gervais believes world would be better without humans Ricky Gervais has professed he thinks the world would be a better place without people.

TV Comedy Actor Roundtable With Ramy Youssef, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy Ramy Youssef, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy come together from their homes for the TV Comedy Actor roundtable.

Billie Eilish to guest on new The Office podcast Billie Eilish will join Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell, and John Krasinki on a new Spotify podcast about iconic U.S. TV comedy The Office

Ricky Gervais slams the Kardashians for sponsored social media posts Ricky Gervais has slammed the Kardashians for promoting "embarrassing" products on social media.

Ricky Gervais wants lions to eat his corpse Comedy star Ricky Gervais has revealed that he wants lions to eat his body after he dies.

Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM Boris Johnson looks back over his first 12 months as Prime Minister, saythingthat despite the coronavirus pandemic the Government 'will not be knocked offcourse'.

London (CNN Business)Six months ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated Brexit by describing Britain as the Superman of global trade. Now, the country risks..

Boris Johnson has admitted his government could have handled the coronavirus crisis differently as he said there were "open questions" over the timing of his..

Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny Boris Johnson must not “shy away” from parliamentary scrutiny, the CommonsSpeaker has said, as he criticised the Government for making majorannouncements to the media rather than MPs. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he is“perplexed” when ministers make statements in Downing Street that could havebeen delivered in the chamber, as he urged the Government to “put the Housefirst”.

Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently. “Maybe there were things we could have done differently and of course there will be time to understand what exactly we could have done, or done differently,” he told the BBC.

Ricky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench are among the stars who have signed an open letter to Prime...

minzzz RT @MoveTheWorldUK : . @rickygervais and Dame Judi Dench are among the 17 animal-loving celebrities who signed our open letter to @BorisJohns … 3 days ago

Roberto RT @FourPawsUK : This follow-up story to the sickening fur farm report from @hsiukorg gives some hope for a #FurFreeBritain . @rickygervais … 8 hours ago