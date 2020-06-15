Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench are among a number of stars petitioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the exotic pet trade.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently [Video]

Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently. “Maybe there were things we could have done differently and of course there will be time to understand what exactly we could have done, or done differently,” he told the BBC.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny [Video]

Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny

Boris Johnson must not “shy away” from parliamentary scrutiny, the CommonsSpeaker has said, as he criticised the Government for making majorannouncements to the media rather than MPs. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he is“perplexed” when ministers make statements in Downing Street that could havebeen delivered in the chamber, as he urged the Government to “put the Housefirst”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Boris Johnson admits UK could have handled coronavirus outbreak better in early months

 Boris Johnson has admitted his government could have handled the coronavirus crisis differently as he said there were "open questions" over the timing of his..
Independent

Boris Johnson's dream of a 'Global Britain' is turning into a nightmare

 London (CNN Business)Six months ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated Brexit by describing Britain as the Superman of global trade. Now, the country risks..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM [Video]

Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM

Boris Johnson looks back over his first 12 months as Prime Minister, saythingthat despite the coronavirus pandemic the Government 'will not be knocked offcourse'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais English comedian, actor, director, and writer

Ricky Gervais wants lions to eat his corpse [Video]

Ricky Gervais wants lions to eat his corpse

Comedy star Ricky Gervais has revealed that he wants lions to eat his body after he dies.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:14Published
Ricky Gervais slams the Kardashians for sponsored social media posts [Video]

Ricky Gervais slams the Kardashians for sponsored social media posts

Ricky Gervais has slammed the Kardashians for promoting "embarrassing" products on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Billie Eilish to guest on new The Office podcast [Video]

Billie Eilish to guest on new The Office podcast

Billie Eilish will join Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell, and John Krasinki on a new Spotify podcast about iconic U.S. TV comedy The Office

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
TV Comedy Actor Roundtable With Ramy Youssef, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy [Video]

TV Comedy Actor Roundtable With Ramy Youssef, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy

Ramy Youssef, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy come together from their homes for the TV Comedy Actor roundtable.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 18:37Published
Ricky Gervais believes world would be better without humans [Video]

Ricky Gervais believes world would be better without humans

Ricky Gervais has professed he thinks the world would be a better place without people.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Judi Dench Judi Dench English film, television, and stage actress

Judi Dench fears theatres won't reopen in her lifetime [Video]

Judi Dench fears theatres won't reopen in her lifetime

Judi Dench is uncertain about whether she'll live to see theatres reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Dame Judi Dench and her family show off their dance moves on TikTok! [Video]

Dame Judi Dench and her family show off their dance moves on TikTok!

The actress' grandson, Sam Williams, previously went viral after posting a TikTok video of his famous nan dancing during a Zoom video call.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ricky Gervais leads stars urging Boris Johnson to help end exotic pet trade

Ricky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench are among the stars who have signed an open letter to Prime...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

ra_mc

Roberto RT @FourPawsUK: This follow-up story to the sickening fur farm report from @hsiukorg gives some hope for a #FurFreeBritain. @rickygervais… 8 hours ago

JKB32AnimalLov1

[email protected] #RickyGervais begs #BorisJohnson to #EndExoticPetTrade ❌ https://t.co/cC8jyxk6Gv via @MetroUK 3 days ago

AhlMinz

minzzz RT @MoveTheWorldUK: .@rickygervais and Dame Judi Dench are among the 17 animal-loving celebrities who signed our open letter to @BorisJohns… 3 days ago

minsquish

Josephine Mitford 🌱 Ricky Gervais begs Boris Johnson to end the despicable exotic pet trade https://t.co/kpyUiPJDFW via @MetroUK 4 days ago

SecretiveStuff

Melissa Midgley ⁦@rickygervais⁩ & Dame Judi Dench are among the celebrities who’ve signed an open letter pleading with ⁦… https://t.co/tiY6uy2gQw 5 days ago

Nami_fight4life

#EndAnimalSacrifices 🇮🇳 RT @Dolphin_Support: Ricky Gervais @rickygervais begs @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson to end exotic pet trade. 🥰💞🤗👏https://t.co/UDJlD3dhm0 via… 5 days ago

Dolphin_Support

Janine Hills Ricky Gervais @rickygervais begs @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson to end exotic pet trade. 🥰💞🤗👏https://t.co/UDJlD3dhm0 via @MetroUK 5 days ago

Dolphin_Support

Janine Hills @rickygervais Ricky Gervais begs @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson to end exotic pet trade. 🥰💞🤗👏https://t.co/UDJlD3dhm0 via @MetroUK 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais says 'The Office' couldn't be made today [Video]

Ricky Gervais says 'The Office' couldn't be made today

'The Office' creator Ricky Gervais doesn't think he would be allowed to make his hit sitcom in today's climate.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published
Ricky Gervais: Bees are more important than humans [Video]

Ricky Gervais: Bees are more important than humans

Ricky Gervais: Bees are more important than humans The comedian actually thinks the world would be a "better place" if the human species were to be completely wiped out. Ricky told the Daily Star..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published
Ricky Gervais wants to stop After Life with third series [Video]

Ricky Gervais wants to stop After Life with third series

Ricky Gervais wants to stop After Life with third series The star - who also created the likes of 'The Office' and 'Extras' - doesn't want to run his hit Netflix comedy-drama into the ground, and he..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published