Firefighters rescue and relocate snake found in man's toilet in southern India

A group of firefighters rescued a snake after it strayed inside the toilet of a residential building in southern India's Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in Dharapuram of Tirupur district on June 27.

The video shows, the firefighters rescuing the reptile from the toilet using a snake-catcher and putting it in a bag.

According to the reports, the owner of the house immediately called the fire department to inform about the snake that was spotted in the washroom.

The firefighters rushed to spot and rescued the snake successfully after an hour-long operation.

As the news spread it created a panicked situation among the people of the locality.

The reptile has been identified as an oriental rat snake, a nonvenomous species of colubrid snake.

The snake was later released into a nearby forest range.