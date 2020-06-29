Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firefighters rescue and relocate snake found in man's toilet in southern India
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Firefighters rescue and relocate snake found in man's toilet in southern India

Firefighters rescue and relocate snake found in man's toilet in southern India

A group of firefighters rescued a snake after it strayed inside the toilet of a residential building in southern India's Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in Dharapuram of Tirupur district on June 27.

The video shows, the firefighters rescuing the reptile from the toilet using a snake-catcher and putting it in a bag.

According to the reports, the owner of the house immediately called the fire department to inform about the snake that was spotted in the washroom.

The firefighters rushed to spot and rescued the snake successfully after an hour-long operation.

As the news spread it created a panicked situation among the people of the locality.

The reptile has been identified as an oriental rat snake, a nonvenomous species of colubrid snake.

The snake was later released into a nearby forest range.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Python caught in roof beams after eating three pet cats [Video]

Python caught in roof beams after eating three pet cats

A greedy python was caught after eating three fully-grown cats and strangling a fourth before hiding in a home's roof beams. Terrified owner Somjit Srasom, 60, was woken up by the sound of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:56Published
Chinese motorist rescues passengers trapped in burning minibus by kicking open windscreen [Video]

Chinese motorist rescues passengers trapped in burning minibus by kicking open windscreen

A heroic man kicked the front windscreen open to rescue three people trapped in a minibus after it tipped over and burst into flames in southern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Chongqing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published
Over 40 cobra babies rescued with mother and 12 eggs in eastern India [Video]

Over 40 cobra babies rescued with mother and 12 eggs in eastern India

A mother cobra alongside her 42 babies and 12 eggs were successfully rescued from a house in the city of Bhadrak, eastern India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published