Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parisian shoppers evacuated with hands above their heads after reports of gunman in the area
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Parisian shoppers evacuated with hands above their heads after reports of gunman in the area

Parisian shoppers evacuated with hands above their heads after reports of gunman in the area

Parisian police have evacuated the Salle d'Échange area in La Defense after reports that a gunman is roaming the area on June 30.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shoppers seen running as police evacuate shopping centre in Paris [Video]

Shoppers seen running as police evacuate shopping centre in Paris

A crowd of people was seen running in the Salle d'Échange shopping centre in La Defense, Paris on Tuesday (June 30) after police were deployed after a man carrying a firearm was reportedly spotted in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published
Pet owners discovered their puppy had walked into a freshly painted wall - and was left with half a white face [Video]

Pet owners discovered their puppy had walked into a freshly painted wall - and was left with half a white face

This is the funny moment pet owners discovered their puppy had walked into a freshly painted wall - after it was left with half a white face.Pooch Heidi had her face smeared with emulsion after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:08Published
Swarms of locusts blanket suburb of New Delhi [Video]

Swarms of locusts blanket suburb of New Delhi

Swarms of desert locusts invaded a suburb of New Delhi, India on Saturday (June 27). Footage filmed in the Cyberhub area of Gurugram in Haryana shows the sky filled with locusts. Gurugram..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published