Carrie Lam defends new China security law
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.
China approves controversial Hong Kong security lawChina has approved a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, which many Hongkongers claim will erode the territory's autonomy. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam refused to discuss the law..
China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: MediaThe new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said.
'China is a necessary partner, like it or not,' says EU foreign affairs chiefMEPs called on Thursday for the EU to have a tougher approach on China and issue sanctions over the new national security law in Hong Kong.