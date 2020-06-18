Global  

Carrie Lam defends new China security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't select judges for national security cases

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she will not select judges to preside over cases...
