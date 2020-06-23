Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU "deplores" new Hong Kong national security law
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
EU 'deplores' new Hong Kong national security law

EU "deplores" new Hong Kong national security law

The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday at a decision by China's parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

China passes Hong Kong national security law

Critics fear, however, that the law intends to quash dissent in the financial hub, which has been...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTIMESBSTechCrunchCBC.ca


The Hong Kong National Security Law: Why Beijing Would Not Buck, But Should Be Cautious – Analysis

The Hong Kong National Security Law: Why Beijing Would Not Buck, But Should Be Cautious – Analysis Never let a crisis go to waste. Late last month, China moved to pass a national security law for Hong...
Eurasia Review - Published

US Hong Kong Sanctions Threaten $1.1T in China Funding

China's largest banks have $1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines...
Newsmax - Published



Tweets about this

CosmaiLuca

Luca Cosmai European Union ‘deplores’ Beijing’s move to pass national security law for Hong Kong https://t.co/6mxiSn68Pi 52 minutes ago

JohnsonLPThong

Johnson L P Thong RT @ReutersUK: EU 'deplores' China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps https://t.co/MIuDzZiKHf https://t.co/pSTDq7… 1 hour ago

Vikezmedia

Vikez EU 'deplores' China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps https://t.co/i0ZszwyI8J 2 hours ago

dinosaur4us

mario jiang yi RT @SCMPNews: European Union ‘deplores’ Beijing’s move to pass national security law for Hong Kong https://t.co/5JPN1kDwYq 2 hours ago

KelvinIp9

Kelvin Ip 😷 RT @ItMustBeKaren: "Brussels has condemned Beijing’s move to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, saying it is “in the process” of c… 2 hours ago

John_Pollock22

John Pollock RT @9DashLine: EU 'deplores' China's national security law for #HongKong, discussing next steps https://t.co/3IbHiOiWSp 3 hours ago

JohnLembrant

John-Henry Lembrant RT @stuartlauscmp: European Union ‘deplores’ Beijing’s move to pass national security law for Hong Kong https://t.co/dTI4GAHpGU 3 hours ago

9DashLine

9DASHLINE EU 'deplores' China's national security law for #HongKong, discussing next steps https://t.co/3IbHiOiWSp 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'It spells the death knell for Hong Kong' [Video]

'It spells the death knell for Hong Kong'

Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and government critic, reacts to China's controversial security law.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published
China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future [Video]

China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future

Law expected to come into force on July 1 in most radical change to semi-autonomous territory since 1997 handover.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published
EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong [Video]

EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong

EU 'very seriously concerned' as China adopts national security law for Hong Kong

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:54Published