During Unlock 1, negligence in personal, social behaviour increased: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 addressed the nation over the current situation of COVID-19 in the country.

He said, "Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing.

Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds."