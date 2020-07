COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 30 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 week ago COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 30 The recent COVID-19 spike is causing places to once again close their doors. There are now more than 17,000 cases here in Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THOUSAND COVID-19 CASES INNEVADA.THATS UP MORE THAN 9 THOUSANDFROM THIS TIME LAST MONTH.THE GOLDEN TIKI BAR WILL BECLOSED FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYSAFTER MANAGERS SAY SOMEONE WHOVISITED THE BAR TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.ALL EMPLOYEES THERE WILL BETESTED BEFORE RETURNING TOWORK.AND (A-VEE) AVI RESORT ANDCASINO IN LAUGHLIN - WILL BECLOSED TEMPORARILY - AFTER SOMEOF ITS EMPLOYEES TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.IT'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOWHAS ALSO BEEN CANCELED - BUTTHE CASINO IS STILL SET TOREOPEN JULY 10TH.THIS MORING -- THE WORLD-HEALTHORGANIZAT







Tweets about this YubaNet County of Nevada Board of Supervisors transition to virtual meetings as COVID case counts increase via YubaNet: Nev… https://t.co/vBzWTT0gGN 3 hours ago Vampy Anji 🇺🇸 RT @vgkalltheway: Positive Covid cases have been on the rise in Nevada all of June and have begun dropping again. Number of deaths yesterda… 5 hours ago Vgkalltheway Positive Covid cases have been on the rise in Nevada all of June and have begun dropping again. Number of deaths ye… https://t.co/BfPREZmCYt 10 hours ago Odyl New Zealand is roughly the same size as Colorado (or Nevada or Arizona) and has had zero new #COVID-19 cases since… https://t.co/Way7XtMKoK 2 days ago Jeff Fogle Nevada reports 843 new covid cases to worldometers. That's up slightly from 821 last Sunday, but down from the last… https://t.co/DYJbFU7xWa 4 days ago truth=love #VentsKill Nevada 👉"Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday were 62 percent higher than they… https://t.co/bw6bCdNYNz 4 days ago YubaNet .@NevadaCountyCA Reminds Residents to Help Limit Spread of COVID-19 Over Holiday Weekend. Since June 1, the county… https://t.co/zCU7gHoZAd 1 week ago