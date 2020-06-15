Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have returned to the East Midlands city after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the measures to battle the huge spike in coronavirus cases. Non-essential shops have been shut, schools will be closed for most pupils on Thursday (2/7) while pubs, bars and restaurants will no longer reopen this weekend. This video was shot on the 30th June 2020. 0

