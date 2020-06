Instead of COVID, Bihar govt concerned about assembly elections: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on June 30 slammed Nitish Kumar government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation.

Taking a jibe at Kumar over state's preparation to fight COVID-19, he said that Bihar government is the most laggard state when it comes to COVID testing.

He blamed that Bihar government is preparing for upcoming Assembly Election rather than fighting coronavirus.