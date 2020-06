National: Couple pulls guns on protesters Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago A couple pulled guns on protesters in St. Louis, Missouri. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE MAN AND WOMAN LIVE NEAR THECITY'S MAYOR.THE PROTESTERS WERE IN THE AREADEMANDING THE MAYOR RESIGN-AFTER SHE READ THE NAMES ANDADDRESSES OF SEVERAL ACTIVISTSOUTLOUD - ON FACEBOOK LIVE.THE COUPLE SAYS - THEPROTESTERS TRESPASSED -- ANDTHEY FEARED FOR THEIR LIVES.0:51 I STOOD UP AND ANNOUNCEDWORDS PRIVATE PROPERTY ITENRAGED THE CROWD.THERE WAS THEN A HOARD OFPEOPLE COMING THROUGH THEBROKEN GATE.VIDEOS ONLINE SHOW PROTESTERSOPENING AND WALKING THROUGH AGATE THAT WAS UNLOCKED.AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATINGTHE INCIDENT...AND WHETHER ORNOT TO CHARGE THE COUPLE.THIS MORNING - TWO NEW REPORTS







