Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt share first look posters of 'Bhuj- The Pride of India'
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:56s - Published
2 weeks ago
Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt share first look posters of 'Bhuj- The Pride of India'
Actor Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be sharing screen space together in 'Bhuj-The Pride of India'.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
As Bollywood is limping back to work, Ajay Devgn is eager to report to the set of Bhuj: The Pride of...
Mid-Day - Published
on June 19, 2020 Also reported by •
IndiaTimes
Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor portrays the role of IAF Vijay...
Bollywood Life - Published
2 weeks ago
In a schedule that was conducted only days before the lockdown was announced, Devgn choreographed two...
Bollywood Life - Published
on June 19, 2020
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources