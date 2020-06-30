Global  
 

Navigating Social Security Disability during COVID-19
During these unprecedented times, we've had many discussions surrounding finances, healthcare, and insurance.

Today, Attorney Lauren Zwirlein with Tabak Law joins us today to explain the impact COVID-19 may have on Social Security Disability and to answer common questions their clients have.

For example, can a person who contracts COVID-19 receive Social Security Disability?

If someone is working from home due to COVID-19, can they receive Social Security Disability?

We get the answers to those important questions, so tune in!

Tabak Law offers free consultations!

To learn more or book yours, visit TabakAttorneys.com or call 414-351-4400.

