Nevada Phase 2 reopening extended through July
Phase 2 of Nevada's reopening plan has been extended through July.
13 Action News Reporter Marissa Kynaston has a closer look at what that means.
Luxor and Mandalay Bay shoppes reopeningThe Luxor will start welcoming back guests for the first time in more than 4 months. The shoppes and Mandalay Bay will also reopen today.
Paris Las Vegas reopensThe Paris Las Vegas is back open. The hotel and casino reopened at 10 this morning.
Regal cinemas will be open by July 10Regal cinemas will be re-opening movie theaters by July 10. The company will start the process next week.