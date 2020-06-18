Recent rulings reveal influence of Chief Justice John Roberts
Over the past couple of weeks Chief Justice John Roberts has voted to expand LGBTQ rights, protect the young immigrants known as “Dreamers” and strike down a Louisiana abortion law.
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law In Surprise RulingChief Justice John Roberts sided with 4 liberal justices to rule against a law that would've effectively forced abortion clinics in Louisiana to close.
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACAChief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision.
SCOTUS: DACA Stand!On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the young immigrants shielded from deportation by the Dream Act. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was implemented in 2012. It offered..