Recent rulings reveal influence of Chief Justice John Roberts
Recent rulings reveal influence of Chief Justice John Roberts

Recent rulings reveal influence of Chief Justice John Roberts

Over the past couple of weeks Chief Justice John Roberts has voted to expand LGBTQ rights, protect the young immigrants known as “Dreamers” and strike down a Louisiana abortion law.

