Supreme Court Blocks Trump
From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices
to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision.
John Roberts, via
majority opinion President Trump's administration had
attempted to end DACA, or Deferred Action
for Childhood Arrivals, which protects
immigrants who came to America as kids.
According to CNN, Trump's administration
did not provide a good enough reason
as to why the policy should cease.
DACA temporarily protects hundreds of
thousands of immigrants from deportation
and gives work authorizations.
CNN adds that membership renewal
is available for participants.
For the second time in recent days,
Trump's administration has lost a case
in the nation's highest court.
Earlier this week, SCOTUS ruled that
the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protected
LGBTQ+ Americans from
workplace discrimination.