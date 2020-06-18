Global  

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision.

John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts, via majority opinion President Trump's administration had attempted to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects immigrants who came to America as kids.

According to CNN, Trump's administration did not provide a good enough reason as to why the policy should cease.

DACA temporarily protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation and gives work authorizations.

CNN adds that membership renewal is available for participants.

For the second time in recent days, Trump's administration has lost a case in the nation's highest court.

Earlier this week, SCOTUS ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protected LGBTQ+ Americans from workplace discrimination.

