7 Corners in Your Kitchen You Might Be Forgetting to Clean

Inside your toaster.

All those crumbs at the bottom are easy to miss and can attract bugs.

2.

The toe space.

Also known as the toe kick, this space under your cabinets is host to dust and hidden spills.

3.

Around or underneath your oven.

Removing the storage drawer can help you get to the mess beneath your oven.

4.

The freezer.

Frozen spills and crumbs in your freezer can build up.

Cleaning it out will also give you a chance to assess whether any of the contents can be thrown out, too.

5.

The cutlery drawer.

You'll want to remove everything from the drawer to get it nice and clean.

Give your utensil tray a wash, as well.

6.

The inside of your cabinets.

While this task requires a bit of planning, it's definitely worth the effort.

7.

Inside your microwave.

A little water and lemon juice will go a long way to removing stains and smells.