Trump Administration Pushing Back On Allegations President Was Briefed On Russian Bounties

Show u Rite RT @Tvlman: TRUMP KNEW 1 Yr Ago!
The White House has apparently known of possible Russian bounties on Americans in Afghanistan since early… 4 minutes ago
Don TRUMP KNEW 1 Yr Ago!
The White House has apparently known of possible Russian bounties on Americans in Afghanistan… https://t.co/yW3fffuQjd 8 minutes ago
😷🚰🧼Jessica Adams Feels like FDA is pushing back on easy EUAs here, and I wonder how they”ll weather the likely pushback/pressure fro… https://t.co/3YIeaMSr7n 57 minutes ago
BFJ_MB @DavidCornDC @gtconway3d I have a question. When Trump was pushing to invite Russia back into the G-7, taking troop… https://t.co/imXFBiRzMf 5 hours ago
JOE & MERMAIDS FOR TRUMP 2020 CNN fires back at Trump: 'CNN does not lie' https://t.co/liJPu5bGK6 BERNSTEIN MUST PUSHING AGAIN NEW MARXIST MANIFE… https://t.co/7bP6KcDu0Z 11 hours ago
Lenore rabinowitz RT @MSNBC: "We have a series of rulings where the Supreme Court is pushing back on the administration," @CynthiaAlksne says. "There is sort… 19 hours ago
Hard Report Trump Administration Pushing LGBT Agenda on Country of Georgia, But the People Fight Back https://t.co/l56p2AdUQE… https://t.co/Utd5YqA3Sj 20 hours ago
Julio Severo Trump Administration Pushing LGBT Agenda on Country of Georgia, But the People Fight Back https://t.co/HYC99PEz9c… https://t.co/L1afmgvr75 20 hours ago
Trump Administration Pushes Back Against Charges It Knew Of Russian Bounty For Taliban On U.S. SoldiersNatalie Brand reports on President Trump continuing to deny any knowledge of Russia offering bounty to Taliban for killing U.S. troops (6-30-2020)
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on TrumpDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..
Bizarre fruit-selling protest takes place as private education establishments in India remain closed due to COVID-19Private coaching owners and teachers staged a protest in eastern India's Jharkhand by selling vegetables in opposition to government policies keeping their coaching centres shut during the..