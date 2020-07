Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers? Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 week ago Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BASEBALL SEASONHAS OFFICIALLY BEENCANCELED BECAUSEOF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARD ISLIVE WITH MORE ONWHAT THIS MEANSFOR THE TIMBERRATTLERS...THIS IS A BLOW THATCOULD CAUSESIGNIFICANT CHANGETO THE STRUCTUREOF PROFESSIONALBASEBALL...THE EXPECTATIONIS... THE LOSS OF AFULL SEASON COULDFORCE SEVERALMINOR LEAGUETEAMS TO FOLD...BUT THE TIMBERRATTLERS SAY... THEYEXPECT TO GET OUTOF THIS IN GOODSHAPE...TEAM PRESIDENTROB ZERJAV TOLD MELAST MONTH...THE TEAM WOULDLOSE ABOUT 90PERCENT OF ITSEXPECTED REVENUE...BUT AT THAT TIMESAID - HE'SCONFIDENT THEY'LLSURVIVE TO THE 20-21SEASON...ZERJAV WILL HOLD ANEWS CONFERENCETOMORROW...TONIGHT, HE SAYS INA STATEMENT,QUOTE...ALTHOUGH WE AREDISAPPOINTED WITHTODAY'S NEWS... WEUNDERSTAND THERESEASONING...AND LOOKFORWARD TOBRINGING BACKTIMBER RATTLERSBASEBALL IN 20-21...WE WILL DO OURBEST TO DEVELOPSOME ADDITIONALWAYS TO UTILIZE THEBALLPARK THISSUMMER...AND LOOKFORWARD TOWELCOMING FANSOUT IN NEW ANDCREATIVE WAYS...ONE OF THOSEIDEAS... REVOLESAROUND THEBREWERS - SO-CALLED "TAXI SQUAD..THAT'S A GROUP OF30 TOP BREWERSPROSPECTS... WHOWILL PRACTICE ATFOX CITIES STADIUMTHIS SUMMER...THAT WILLBASICALLY SERVE ASTHE BREWERS"TRIPLE A" TEAM THISSUMMER...THEY WON'T PLAYANY GAMES BUT THET-RATS SAY THEY ARELOOKING AT SELLINGTICKETS TO ALLOWFANS TO WATCHTHOSE WORKOUTS...JON...SO HOW ABOUT THEFALL SCHOOLSPORTS?





You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike RT @JStein_WaPo: Last Monday, Larry Kudlow talked up tax breaks for baseball fans The next day, Minor League Baseball announced the season… 23 minutes ago Forged Waterjet, LLC Did you know that the FORGED family’s oldest son is doing Big Things too!?! https://t.co/eSpWZe9yfC 46 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Minor Leagues shelve 2020 season, Orioles prospect development takes a hit



Minor Leagues shelve 2020 season, Orioles prospect development takes a hit Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season?



The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago