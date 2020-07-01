live shot outside capitol

Bollinger state capitol 0-5 mcgrath l3: election 2020 white amy mcgrath (d) u.s. senate candidate 5-10 booker l3: election 2020 white election 2020 white wtvq.com for election results you mentioned unpredictable.

It's also historical.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the vote count by a week.

But this race is heading towards the finish line, as we're possibly just a couple hours away from the winner being announced.

Take vo polls for the democratic senate race have flipped back and forth between progressive candidate charles booker and former marine progressive candidate charles booker and former marine pilot any mcgrath.

For months it seemed mcgrath would win the nomination in a landslide.

But in the past few weeks, the african american state representative gained some serious momentum.

The recent surge of the black lives matter movement has really helped booker when it came to campaign contributions to pay for a last minute ad blitz.

Both are vying to unseat long-time incumbent senate majority leader mitch mcconnell in november.... who secured the gop primary.

We talked with both candidates last tuesday.

0-5 mcgrath: "and i think that what you've seen not only in the pandemic but in recent weeks is people are ready for change."

Butted to "the platform that i lead into thats much bigger than beating mitch mcconnell is simply saying that no matter where you're from what you look like what you believe, that you matter."

Take christy like i mentioned, only a few more hours possibly until we know who won this race that has eyes on it from all across the country.

We will update you with election day results as we will update you with election day results as soon as we know.

For now, live at the state capitol, christy bollinger abc 36 news.

Christy thanks.

And as we await the official results,