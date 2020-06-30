Global  

Minor League Baseball Season Canceled
San Jose Giants Chief Operating Officer Ben Taylor reacts to Tuesday's announcement that Minor League Baseball will not be played in 2020.

San Jose is the Giants Single-A affiliate.

(6-30-20)

Minor League Baseball Season Is Canceled for the First Time

The decision was expected but still devastating for tens of thousands of players and workers who rely...
With no path forward amid coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

Minor League Baseball bowed to the inevitable Tuesday and canceled its 2020 season, which had already...
Season shelved: Dayton Dragons won’t play in 2020

Daytonians won’t have their baseball team this summer as the pandemic has shut out Minor League...
newslanes

Newslanes Minor League Baseball warns of financial doom after 2020 season canceled https://t.co/Nwct07zF1Z 9 seconds ago

jimsteeg

Jim Steeg RT @nytimes: The Minor League Baseball season has been canceled for the first time since the organization's founding in 1901. The decisio… 18 seconds ago

PatRunner89

Pat Clynes RT @JerryBriggs: New in The JB Replay: For the first time in 53 years, San Antonio will not have its own pro baseball team to cheer. Offici… 1 minute ago

BonaJuanita

Juanita Bona 🌵🔱👠💋🇺🇸 RT @thehill: Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season https://t.co/kL7ZFbsoA6 https://t.co/8CSUOniAY0 1 minute ago

reid_ehrenstein

Reid Ehrenstein RT @theScore: Minor League Baseball officially cancels 2020 season. https://t.co/q9yGbACtQd https://t.co/u8sxcQoQCo 2 minutes ago

ltrickford

Ken Saucier⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GregLuca: The Minor League Baseball season was officially canceled Tuesday, confirming what had long been expected. San Antonio will be… 2 minutes ago

Data_Diamond

Diamond Data 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Officially Cancelled https://t.co/WtYGEehirt https://t.co/g804P0OIA5 2 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS "We look forward to celebrating with our community in April 2021 when Asheville Tourists Baseball returns. It will… https://t.co/6UfYI5iejT 2 minutes ago


MiLB cancels 2020 season [Video]

MiLB cancels 2020 season

Minor League Baseball has canceled its 2020 season.

Royals lay out rules for covering team during 2020 season [Video]

Royals lay out rules for covering team during 2020 season

The Royals have detailed how the media will be allowed to cover them during their Summer Camp starting on Friday and beyond once the season starts.

Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers? [Video]

Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers?

Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers?

