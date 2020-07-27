MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

After two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed.

The new seven-inning doubleheader rule would mirror one used in the minor leagues, making it easier for teams to reschedule and play postponed games.

The latest updates: 17 players and staff have tested positive, games postponed through Sunday, other MLB teams also impacted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch didn't go as planned. He explains what happened, as well as his thoughts on MLB's handling of the Marlins outbreak.

