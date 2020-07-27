Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miami Marlins Miami Marlins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Miami, Florida, United States

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains first pitch 'mishap,' says MLB handling Marlins outbreak well

 Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch didn't go as planned. He explains what happened, as well as his thoughts on MLB's handling of the Marlins outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Brewers' Braun: 'Real fear, anxiety' about virus

 Milwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)
 
USATODAY.com

Miami Marlins season on pause after coronavirus outbreak: What we know now

 The latest updates: 17 players and staff have tested positive, games postponed through Sunday, other MLB teams also impacted.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Major League Baseball preparing to cut doubleheaders to seven innings

 The new seven-inning doubleheader rule would mirror one used in the minor leagues, making it easier for teams to reschedule and play postponed games.
USATODAY.com

Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed, another big blow to MLB's week-old 2020 season

 After two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DraftKings sinks as Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak causes postponement of 2 MLB games

DraftKings shares fell after at least 13 members of the Miami Marlins organization tested positive...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •FOX Sportscbs4.com


Opinion: MLB season now in jeopardy after COVID-19 outbreak hits Miami Marlins

MLB season is in jeopardy after outbreak of COVID-19 cases on the Miami Marlins has postponed at...
USATODAY.com - Published

Marlins' season 'paused' by MLB amid coronavirus outbreak: report

The 2020 season is reportedly on hold for the Miami Marlins.The team is expecting MLB to "pause" the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

BanaChase

This Iowan asks: WTF?!?!? RT @KTSMtv: Major League Baseball has temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus… 1 day ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Major League Baseball has temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday because of their worsening… https://t.co/Vmm7JWfLGl 1 day ago

bythesea66

bythesea RT @abettel: MLB suspends Miami Marlins' 2020 season after Covid-19 outbreak among players, coaches https://t.co/iSJHnocAJS @usatoday 1 day ago

metz_chance

Chance Metz RT @WKBNSports: MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak https://t.co/KdayqFwlGQ https://t.co/GwI9XVAlSP 2 days ago

miracleboy_1997

Josh Dobbs 🙏🏽✝️💯😎 RT @BN9: #BREAKING: @MLB suspends the @Marlins season through Sunday, as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to rip through the team's Miami lock… 2 days ago

NSFW_news

NSFW_news RT @myoddsock: After COVID outbreak, MLB suspends Miami Marlins' season angering all of the team's two fans. @absrdNEWS @NSFW_news 2 days ago

theadanews

The Ada News Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening cor… https://t.co/ABJIuWnCXA 2 days ago

939TheEagle

93.9 The Eagle Major League Baseball has suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will re… https://t.co/i8WhiruPfF 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

How This Expert Helped MLB Pitchers Become the Best (Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson) [Video]

How This Expert Helped MLB Pitchers Become the Best (Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson)

Tom House never consider himself to be on the same level as the great baseball pitchers like Randy Johnson, who have "unconscious competence" (the ability to automatically perform their skills without..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 16:43Published
Middletown suspends Fall sports season [Video]

Middletown suspends Fall sports season

Middletown High School has suspended all athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Middletown City School District is scheduled to make an official statement at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:00Published
Marlins players working out in Jupiter after coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Marlins players working out in Jupiter after coronavirus outbreak

Several Miami Marlins players who were not part of the team’s road trip to Philadelphia and not part of the COVID-19 outbreak are now quietly working out in Jupiter.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:00Published