MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

Miami Marlins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Miami, Florida, United States
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains first pitch 'mishap,' says MLB handling Marlins outbreak wellDr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch didn't go as planned. He explains what happened, as well as his thoughts on MLB's handling of the Marlins outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Brewers' Braun: 'Real fear, anxiety' about virusMilwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)
USATODAY.com
Miami Marlins season on pause after coronavirus outbreak: What we know nowThe latest updates: 17 players and staff have tested positive, games postponed through Sunday, other MLB teams also impacted.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Major League Baseball preparing to cut doubleheaders to seven inningsThe new seven-inning doubleheader rule would mirror one used in the minor leagues, making it easier for teams to reschedule and play postponed games.
USATODAY.com
Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed, another big blow to MLB's week-old 2020 seasonAfter two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed.
USATODAY.com
