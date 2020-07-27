Global  
 

Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees.

