Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night.

Seven more Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the players includes starting pitcher, Jose Urena.

MLB Statement, via ESPN At least 13 members of the team are infected.

The Miami Marlins had just completed a series of games in Philadelphia.

The team also played an exhibition game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Unsubstantiated rumors circulated widely on Twitter Monday morning that the entire MLB season will be canceled.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published
MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published