MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night.

Seven more Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the players includes starting pitcher, Jose Urena.

MLB Statement, via ESPN At least 13 members of the team are infected.

The Miami Marlins had just completed a series of games in Philadelphia.

The team also played an exhibition game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Unsubstantiated rumors circulated widely on Twitter Monday morning that the entire MLB season will be canceled.