Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season

With two games postponed and 13 members of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the coronavirus, baseball is on the brink.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran On Pitching Woes, 60-Game Season [Video]

Sports Final: Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran On Pitching Woes, 60-Game Season

Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss the team's lack of depth in the starting rotation, how they'll try to address those needs, and their approach with every..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:12Published
Cubs, White Sox Announce Opening Day Rosters [Video]

Cubs, White Sox Announce Opening Day Rosters

Just one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:07Published
Red Sox Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Details Bout With COVID-19 [Video]

Red Sox Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Details Bout With COVID-19

Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez will get a late start to the 2020 season after battling COVID-19, which he said hit him very hard.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:04Published