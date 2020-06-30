Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Community activists call for firing of officers in alleged ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Community activists call for firing of officers in alleged ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial

Community activists call for firing of officers in alleged ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial

Community activists are livid after learning a group of Aurora police officers are under investigation for taking alleged inappropriate pictures, mocking the manner in which Elijah McClain was restrained by police, near his memorial site.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

LambieMark

mark lambie Community activists call for El Paso police chief's firing in wake of federal ruling https://t.co/XvsACuJlRP via @elpasotimes 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elijah McClain's Father Sits Down With CBS4's Rick Sallinger [Video]

Elijah McClain's Father Sits Down With CBS4's Rick Sallinger

The father of Elijah McClain shares his thoughts on his son's death, the investigation into it, another investigation into controversial photos and community support.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:34Published
Three Officers In Aurora Are On Leave After Taking Photos Mimicking The Chock Hold Used On Elijah McClain [Video]

Three Officers In Aurora Are On Leave After Taking Photos Mimicking The Chock Hold Used On Elijah McClain

Multiple officers from the Aurora Police Department have been issued official notice of pending discipline from the interim chief after photos surfaced of them allegedly mimicking the choke hold used..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:06Published
Aurora Police Officers Investigated After Inappropriate Photos Surface [Video]

Aurora Police Officers Investigated After Inappropriate Photos Surface

The officers were pictured near the Elijah McClain memorial.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:29Published