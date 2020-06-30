Community activists call for firing of officers in alleged ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Community activists call for firing of officers in alleged ‘disturbing’ photos taken near Elijah McClain memorial
Community activists are livid after learning a group of Aurora police officers are under investigation for taking alleged inappropriate pictures, mocking the manner in which Elijah McClain was restrained by police, near his memorial site.
Multiple officers from the Aurora Police Department have been issued official notice of pending discipline from the interim chief after photos surfaced of them allegedly mimicking the choke hold used..