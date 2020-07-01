Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It is a lifelong trauma' - New York doctors on coronavirus frontline
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'It is a lifelong trauma' - New York doctors on coronavirus frontline

'It is a lifelong trauma' - New York doctors on coronavirus frontline

Dr. Arabia Mollette of Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Jennifer Haythe of Columbia University Medical Center and Dr. Allon Mordel, medical director at K Health, share what they've remembered most in the fight against the virus and what they will carry with them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Lifelong_Learns

Anna Schryver RT @L_willen: The word the students use the most to describe the past few months is “scary.” -- a teen living through a pandemic in one of… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Swimming Pools Scheduled To Open By Aug. 1 [Video]

NYC Swimming Pools Scheduled To Open By Aug. 1

Some city pools will open by Aug. 1.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published
Protesters Pack Intersection Outside City Hall Awaiting Final Budget Vote [Video]

Protesters Pack Intersection Outside City Hall Awaiting Final Budget Vote

Protesters demanding cuts to the NYPD packed lower Manhattan on Tuesday as City Council entered the 11th hour before a final budget vote was due; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:55Published
New York Adds California To Coronavirus Quarantine List [Video]

New York Adds California To Coronavirus Quarantine List

All travelers headed to New York from California will be required to quarantine for 14 days due to a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases and other coronavirus metrics.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:39Published