Cop suspended for masturbating in front of woman

In a viral video, a cop in UP's Deoria Bhishm Pal Singh was seen masturbating in front of a woman at police station.

The complainant said, "I tried to ignore at first but if law will only behave this way how will the common man get justice.

Therefore I made a video." After the video went viral, strict actions were taken against the SO.

Deoria SP, Dr Sripati Mishra said, "FIR has been registered against him and he is suspended.

Action is being taken."